Dolores Huerta: I’m in ‘awe’ of Aparicio, Ocasio-Cortez

Dolores Huerta, 88, the Mexican-American social activist who formed a farmworkers union with Cesar Chavez, stands for the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish while visiting the New Mexico Statehouse on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The New Mexico-born Huerta was honored by the House for "Dolores Huerta Day" as lawmakers work to save her birthplace in Dawson, New Mexico. Russell Contreras AP Photo