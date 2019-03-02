EXCHANGE: Teacher uses dance in battle with brain tumor

Kim Drewes came up with the dance routine lying flat on her back in a hospital bed in Chicago, a little over a month after her second craniotomy.
At the time, the music coursed through Drewes' mind from the beeping sounds of a hospital room and the pulsing rhythm of a heartbeat to the strains of "All Time Low" and "No Tears Left" that segued to "I'm A Survivor."
Drewes also pinpointed the emotions her dance character would exude: nervousness, fright, sadness, victory.
On stage Friday night at Herb Scheffler Gymnasium at Southeast High School, 24 dancers dressed in gray, representing a brain tumor, stalked a lone dancer in white, representing Drewes, through the segment.
In the end, the dancers fall to the floor like dominoes. The dancer in white stands triumphant.
The hip-hop dance troupe is made up of third-, fourth- and fifth-graders from Dubois Elementary School, where Drewes teaches. If it might be a heavy lesson for the students, Drewes has never been one to shy away from the truth.
"I'm forward with them about everything I have," admitted Drewes, later on in the evening, with her daughter and dance instructor, Delaney, by her side. "I've made them listen to the fact that life isn't a bowl of cherries, that they're going to face issues, but they have to be stronger than them. I explained every step of that dance to them, so they could put the emotion into it when they danced it.
?(What I was trying to show is that) you don't have to let health issues eat you alive and just totally overtake your life. You can be bigger than that. You don't have to be the brain tumor. You can be you."
It started a little over a decade ago.
Drewes, then a stay-at-home mom, would be jarred from sleep with facial numbness. She had horrible right-sided headaches and right-eye pain.
A local neurologist confessed to Drewes that he had "never seen anything" like her case. A friend of Drewes' worked out a direct admission to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on New Year's Eve 2008.
"I was thinking that I'm going to die and I have a 4-year-old, a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old who are not going to have a mom," Drewes admitted.
A tumor had actually grown into Drewes' optic nerve. Surgeons were able to "debulk" it, meaning they were able to take out a small piece of the tumor.
A month later, Drewes was back in Chicago having gamma-knife radiation. The radiation therapy shoots intense beams of gamma rays into particular spots. It stops the growth of the tumor, explained Drewes, but it doesn't shrink it.
Drewes was well enough to start teaching at St. Aloysius Grade School, where she first started the hip-hop dance squad. In the fall of 2017, she moved over to Dubois to teach third grade.
"She was a rock star from day one," said Donna Jefferson, the principal at Dubois. "This is like where she's supposed to be. She's sure of her footing here, as I am."
In her follow-up visits to Chicago, Drewes said doctors told her there was only a little growth of the tumor. In January 2018, she started having bad symptoms again, especially head pain and eye pain.
"It hurt so bad," she recalled, "that I thought it was going to blow out of my head."
Drewes chalked it up to the stress of a new teaching position. She didn't let on to her family.
One evening that April, Drewes was sitting on her bed texting a friend when all of a sudden her entire right body went numb. She couldn't move or talk. She was finally able to peck out the words "help me" to her husband, Brian.
It turned out to be a seizure.
After getting discharged from HSHS St. John's Hospital, Drewes contacted her new neuro-oncologist at Northwestern, Dr. Priya Kumthekar. Drewes' brain tumor had grown rapidly.
"She said the cat's out of the box," Drewes recalled. "The same brain tumor had literally exploded."
The tumor, they told Drewes, had grown into her jaw and face. It went so deep into her optic nerve that she was facing blindness.
Northwestern recommended radiotherapy of the brain, or fractionated therapy. Desperate, Drewes put out her plight on a message board. A response came back urging Drewes to seek a second opinion.
"That person said that I needed to see this doctor in Boston, who was number one in the nation for the type of brain tumor I had," Drewes said.
That was Dr. Ossama Al-Mefty, a neurosurgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital, who agreed to see Drewes and eventually recommended she have a second craniotomy.
Her Northwestern doctors had a difference of opinion.
"They told me," Drewes said, "(if I had a craniotomy), that I would never be able to eat again, and that I would have complete facial deformities. So I have two conflicting stories from two different doctors and I'm in the middle flipping a coin.
"I prayed a lot. God, just give me an answer. Which way do I go? Who do I trust more? One night one of the fellows from Boston called and I think I asked her 9,000 times, do you promise I'll be able to eat again and that I won't be on a feeding tube? 'Kim,' she said, 'I promise you neither of those things are going to happen.'
"That night, I decided (to have the craniotomy)."
Still, Drewes had doubts.
"I didn't know if it was the right decision," she said. "I was never more scared than going into that surgery. God. That's who I leaned on. Prayer. My friends. My family. My kids saw me cry a lot."
The second craniotomy turned out to be a 12-hour procedure. The surgeon had to peel off the tumor from Drewes' optic nerve without destroying her eyesight. He also had to dig into the muscle and bone of Drewes' jaw. She now has permanent numbness on the right side of her face and she isn't able to fully open her mouth, making eating sometimes difficult.
A few weeks later, Drewes said she couldn't bend down and was experiencing debilitating headaches. In Chicago, she was diagnosed with brain swelling and an infection.
With school right around the corner, Drewes plotted.
"I was literally setting up my classroom from the hospital," she said, with a laugh. "I was asking the nurses, Do you think this theme would be cute? They were like, 'Go to bed.'
"I choreographed the dance in my head. I laid in the hospital bed looking for songs. I would draw formations on my phone."
What motivated Drewes was her students, "my babies," she said.
"I just had such good relationships with them. I guess I found my true calling for the first time. I'd been a teacher for years, but in a private school. I was made for public schools," she said.
"I wanted to be there for the kids. I wanted to be a mom. I knew if I was laying around all day, I was not going to be the best mom I could be. I was not going to be the best wife I could be. I wasn't going to be the best me I could be.
"I was just determined."
Jefferson said she was "shocked" to hear that Drewes was coming back for the start of the school year.
"When she saw me, she said, 'I survived two craniotomies. What's your super power?' and we laughed," she said.
"She gives me courage. On days when I get up and say I don't know if I can do this, I think about Kim. I'm a woman of faith and I'm believer and Kim is as well."
Jefferson recalled talking to Drewes from Chicago, about how she had every detail of the dance done.
"When I see it now, I see exactly what she told me in the summer," Jefferson said.
Lynn Myers' daughter, Raquel Robinson, a fourth-grader at Dubois, portrays Drewes in the dance routine.
Myers calls it "empowering."
"It's a lesson," she said, "to hold your head up high and keep going."
"It shows to the kids that they can do anything," added Delaney Drewes, a freshman at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. "Even if something bad is going on in their lives, they can push through it. Dance is an escape for them."
There are few certainties for Kim Drewes, 43, who still has headaches and shooting eye pain. In November, during a routine check in Chicago, doctors told her that the brain tumor had grown out again.
"We're back to stage one," she said. "They're watching it as symptoms progress. They want to do radiation. We see them the last week of February and we'll go forward from there."
Meanwhile, Drewes' dancers are still bringing her dream to life.
"The biggest thing I guess I want everyone to take away, the kids included, is no matter what is thrown your way, you don't have to ever let it push you down so hard that you can't keep going on with life," she said. "You don't have to let anything, like a brain tumor, control you. You just have to learn it's mind over matter.
"I want kids to learn that they can do anything as long as they put their minds to it. I tell them they're going to face a lot of challenges in life. The best thing they can do is to be stronger than the challenges they're facing."
Source: The (Springfield) State Journal-Register
