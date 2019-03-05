Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

This photo provided by Sony shows Brad Rutter, Larissa Kelly and David Madden with Alex Trebek, winners of the first-ever "Jeopardy!" team championship, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in in Burbank, Calif. With $1 million at stake, a big Daily Double bet by Rutter positioned his team for a runaway victory as the quiz show's "All-Star Games" ended Tuesday. Rutter and teammates Larissa Kelly and David Madden split the top prize. Sony via AP Carol Kaelson