No. 7 Michigan plays at No. 9 Michigan State for B10 title

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) is defended by Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. No. 9 Michigan State hosts No. 7 Michigan in their Big Ten regular season finale with at least a share of the conference title at stake. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo