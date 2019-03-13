Court reinstates late Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2012 file photo, New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez speaks in the locker room at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Massachusetts' highest court on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, reinstated Hernandez's murder conviction, scrapping a legal principle that had erased it after he killed himself in prison in April 2017. Hernandez had been found guilty in 2015 of killing semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Two years later, the 27-year-old was found dead in his prison cell days after being acquitted of most charges in a separate double-murder case. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo