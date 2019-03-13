Amazon removes books that promoted an autism ‘cure’

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Amazon has removed books from its website that promoted "cures" for autism, the latest major company to try to limit the amount of misinformation related to autism and the bogus notion that it's caused by vaccines. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no cure for autism spectrum disorder, only medications that can help some function better. It also says there is no link between vaccines and autism. Richard Drew, File AP Photo