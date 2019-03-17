Studios in San Antonio teach traditional Indian dances

In a Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 photo, Sumi Subramani utilizes hand gestures known as mudras which play a significant role in telling story in a dance during rehearsals in San Antonio. San Antonio has five studios that teach Indian dance. Kalalaya Indian Performing Arts Center teaches children the art of Indian dance. The stories and the art of the dance provides young students an understanding of their heritage and culture. Dance plays an important role in maintaining Indian culture from generation to generation. The San Antonio Express-News via AP Kin Man Hui