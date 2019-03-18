Here’s when you can see 14-year-old Americana musician in Columbus

Emilie Sunshine Hamilton, better known as EmiSunshine, is a 14-year-old Americana musician from Madisonville, Tn., but she says she feels more at home on the road.
Having the unique title of traveling teenage musician comes with unique challenges, but Hamilton seems to take those in stride.
“I get to show people that hey, you know, I might be a kid, but I can still sing and I can still do this professionally,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton travels with several of her family members on a tour bus called “the Nora Jean.” Some of those family members are in the band alongside her while others handle behind-the-scenes efforts like merchandise.
She said there are difficulties of living, working and playing with family, but they figure out ways to make it work. Hamilton said she gets to bring friends along with her on some trips, too.
“When we’re on the road. . . it’s usually just all of us hanging out, having fun,” Hamilton said.
EmiSunshine is coming to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on April 12 with special guest comedian Etta May. Tickets purchased by midnight on March 19 are eligible to be entered into a drawing. CDs will be given away to 10 winners, and one winner will get to have a meet and greet with EmiSunshine.
“Every once in a while I see a performer, younger or older, who simply strikes a chord. . . From the first moment that we we saw her we were captivated and we know that our audiences will have that very same experience, “ Norman S. Easterbrook, executive director of the RiverCenter, said in an email.
