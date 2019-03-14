‘Zorba the Greek’ composer Theodorakis leaves hospital

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 file photo, famous Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis holds a Greek flag waves after his speech at a rally in Athens. "Zorba the Greek" composer Mikis Theodorakis has undergone surgery in Athens to have a pacemaker installed, according to a hospital statement Friday March 8, 2019, saying the 94-year old Theodorakis, is recuperating from the operation Friday. Petros Giannakouris, File AP Photo