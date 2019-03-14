Lori Loughlin’s arrest makes for unlikely drama for Hallmark

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin arrives at the 5th annual People Magazine "Ones To Watch" party in Los Angeles. The FBI says Loughlin has been taken into custody in connection with a scheme in which wealthy parents paid bribes to get their children into top colleges. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says Loughlin was in custody Wednesday morning in Los Angeles. She is scheduled to appear in court there in the afternoon. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision