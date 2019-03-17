Entertainment

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

March 17, 2019 04:00 AM

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Nonfiction

1."Educated," by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalists describes her path to Cambridge University.

2."Becoming," by Michelle Obama (Crown: $32.35) The former first lady recounts her childhood in Chicago, meeting Barack and their years in the White House.

3."American Sutra," by Duncan Ryuken Williams (Belknap Press: $29.46) How a uniquely American Buddhism was born from Japanese Americans incarcerated in camps during World War II.

4."The Library Book," by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster: $15) The story of the 1986 fire at the Los Angeles Public Library.

5."The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed Press: $16.99) The cleaning guru's method to de-cluttering your home and simplifying your life.

6."The Threat," by Andrew G. McCabe (St. Martin's: $29.99) The former deputy director of the FBI recounts the time between Donald Trump's 2016 election, his firing and two decade career.

7."The Wild Bunch," by W.K. Stratton (Bloomsbury: $28) A definitive history of the making of one of the greatest Westerns of all time.

8."The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(ASTERISK)ck," by Mark Manson (HarperOne: $24.99) How not being positive all the time will make us become happier people.

9."Girl, Wash Your Face," by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Dunne: $22.99) Tips for living a joy-filled life.

10."Women Rowing North," by Mary Pipher (Bloomsbury: $27) An examination of the cultural and developmental issues women face as they age.

