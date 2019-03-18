Country star Kane Brown countersues producer over contract

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, country singer Kane Brown poses in Nashville, Tenn. Brown and producer Polow Da Don are suing each other over a contract dispute that has both sides claiming they are owed money. The producer claimed Brown breached his initial contract and asked for damages in a Feb. 2019 lawsuit. Brown's attorneys filed a countersuit Monday, March 18, 2019, claiming that Brown was misled about the agreement and that the contract is fraudulent. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo