‘Delightfully frivolous and engaging’ show awaits Columbus audiences at outdoor event

When was the last time you enjoyed the sight of musicians – including bagpipers – rolling down the plaza on double-decker platforms powered by bicycles? If your answer is “never,” you are not alone.
But your long wait is over, as RiverCenter presents the spectacular Squonk Opera in four free performances of their show Cycle Sonic, as part of the 2019 Artbeat festivities. Reminiscent of a scene from Dr. Seuss, Squonk Opera’s performances will be held:
▪ Thursday, April 4, 5:30 PM at the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road
▪ Friday, April 5, 5:30 PM at RiverCenter’s Illges Plaza on 10th and Broadway
▪ Saturday, April 6 for two performances at 10 a.m. and noon, also at RiverCenter’s Illges Plaza.
“These FREE, family-friendly events are outdoor concerts unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “They are a performance in motion with double-decker, decorated stages that are propelled through the streets with bicycles.”
Sprouting bulb horns and whirligigs, whistles and bells, musicians perform their original chamber rock music on the decorated platforms festooned with giant animated bikers, undulating flags and 20-foot legs pumping with the rhythm of sustainable power. With no carbon footprint, Cycle Sonic combines the thrill of a live concert with an element of kinetic sculpture and the world of everyday transit.
“Squonk Opera is a delightfully frivolous and engaging performing company,” said Easterbrook. “Their productions all take place outdoors and are full-on celebrations peppered with a bit of mystery and mayhem. Audiences will be thrilled with what they experience and will be left with the question ‘How did they do that?’”
Not to worry, because each of the thirty- minute performances are followed by a “backstage tour” to show the audience the mechanics and construction of the larger-than-life sets and props used in the performance. “RiverCenter is proud to sponsor Squonk Opera as our community engages in Artbeat, joining with our companion arts organizations in celebrating the richness of the Columbus cultural arts community,” said Easterbrook.
For additional information about these free performances, contact the RiverCenter box office, 900 Broadway, Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., by phone at (706) 256-3612, and online at rivercenter.org.
