Annual parade featuring wackiness, music, fun coming soon. Here’s how to participate

What happens when Captain Hooch, Smiley, the Duck Man, and the Phenix City Phoenix meet on a street corner in broad daylight? Watch this to find out.

The 5th annual Strut the Hooch Parade is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Columbus. The parade helps kick off Market Days on Broadway and this year’s Artbeat celebration. Meet a few of the characters involved in the parade.