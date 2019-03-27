Springer Opera House board votes to continue No Shame Theatre

The Springer Opera House’s board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to continue No Shame Theatre.
Performances will resume April 5 at 10:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Springer.
Board members also voted to turn two current and informal No Shame customs into formal policy. People who put on acts that become abusive or hateful will be removed from the stage. The host also has the authority to remove disruptive audience members from the venue.
“From now on, those customs become policy,” said Paul Pierce, the producing artistic director for the Springer Opera House. “Hate and disruption won’t be tolerated.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Signs that specify that No Shame is an “open stage” and may not be for everyone will also be posted outside the performance space.
The changes followed social media backlash after Howard Jefferson, a local real estate broker with Coldwell Banker, posted on Facebook about his displeasure with No Shame show held March 15.
Jefferson mistakenly alleged that the host of the event said “f--- Jesus” during the event. A female audience member later admitted to saying the Jesus phrase.
During the same event, members of the audience played an improv game called “Sex with Me.” Audience members suggested Jesus as the topic, and then made jokes that compared having sex with them to Jesus.
No Shame had been suspended indefinitely before the board made its ruling.
Comments