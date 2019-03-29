What you need to know for Uptown’s Food Truck Festival

Uptown’s Spring Food Truck Festival is here again, and it will be the biggest food truck festival Uptown has put on so far.
Here are the essentials to know before heading out on Saturday:
The food truck festival is March 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can park for free at 919 Broadway, across from the RiverCenter. Leashed animals are also welcome.
Folks should expect to see 30 food trucks as well as some craft breweries. Food ranges from lobster rolls to pizza, and some of the breweries include Pretoria Fields, Omaha Brewery, Three Taverns, Creature Comforts and Monday Night Brewery.
There is a $5 cash entry, and you can enter at 10th Street and Bay Avenue on the Columbus side or Dillingham Bridge on the Phenix City side. Those over 21 years-old who plan on drinking alcohol should be prepared to show ID.
Uptown Columbus said the entrance fee helps fund materials needed for the event, and anything leftover goes back into funding free events that Uptown puts on throughout the year. While the entrance fee is cash only, vendors will accept credit cards and cash.
Attendees should be prepared for long lines at the food trucks. One strategy to combat this is bringing a group of friends and having each person hit a different truck — divide and conquer.
Once you have entered, you can come and go as you please. Children may want to access the playground, which will be next to the entrance, and there will also be live music from DJ Dave Arwood from PMB Broadcasting.
