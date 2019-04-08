For Springer Opera House actress, role in ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ hits home

Actress opens up about playing Miss Daisy Judy Leavell, Miss Daisy in The Springer's performance of 'Driving Miss Daisy,' reflects on playing Miss Daisy and how she has seen people and herself grow more tolerant throughout her life. 'Driving Miss Daisy' is open now until April 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Judy Leavell, Miss Daisy in The Springer's performance of 'Driving Miss Daisy,' reflects on playing Miss Daisy and how she has seen people and herself grow more tolerant throughout her life. 'Driving Miss Daisy' is open now until April 14, 2019.

Springer Opera House is performing the play, Driving Miss Daisy, now through April 14. According to the Springer’s explanation of the play, it explores race relations and challenges the characters to overcome their prejudices to allow for a friendship to grow.

Judy Leavell plays Miss Daisy who develops a friendship with her black driver. When asked what playing Miss Daisy is like, Leavell explained, “Growing up in the south and living in Atlanta now, she (Miss Daisy) brings back so many relatives I had, so many people I’ve met.”

The production will be in the McClure Theatre and will feature performances by Leavell, playing Daisy Werthan, Keith McCoy, playing Hoke Coleburn, and Robert Briscoe, playing Boolie Werthan.