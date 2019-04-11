Severe weather threat: What to know about kayak competition, other downtown events

Kayakers from across the globe converge on Columbus for Paddle South The Paddle South festival on RiverWalk Island on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Ga., is scheduled to kick off Saturday morning. It has drawn competitors from as far away as New Zealand. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Paddle South festival on RiverWalk Island on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Ga., is scheduled to kick off Saturday morning. It has drawn competitors from as far away as New Zealand.

Rain and thunderstorms expected this weekend may have shortened a much-anticipated kayak competition, but organizers say it won’t ruin their water parade.

The third annual Paddle South Kayak Competition and Festival is still expected to draw up to 5,000 visitors and, combined with three other downtown events, cold bring more than $880,000 in revenue, according to Visit Columbus Ga., based on a formula including expected attendance and hotel room stays.

The competition, also known as the 2019 Freestyle Kayak National Championship, was originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, but with a 90 percent chance of rain in Sunday’s National Weather Service forecast, organizers canceled the second day.

Competitors will be the only ones affected by date change, said Katie Bishop, spokesperson for Paddle South.

“We have had to push all of the whitewater competitions to one day,” Bishop said. “The competitions usually run until 3 or 4 p.m. on Saturday; now they will go to 6:30 or 7 p.m. The competitors may be a little more tired than normal.”

The event is a joint effort of Uptown Columbus and Columbus Ga Whitewater.

Kayakers from all over the country will compete in Columbus Ga Whitewater’s Good Wave, located in front of RiverWalk Island. Paddlers will also compete in whitewater games ranging from raft races, boater crosses and more.

Spectators can watch the competition and enjoy live music, expo vendors, food and adult beverages.

Bishop said she expects the free event to be just as large as in previous years, as Saturday normally draws the biggest crowds.

“The weather on Saturday looks great so we’re hoping for the same numbers, if not more,” Bishop said.

Experience urban rapids

Fifty competitors are expected at the event, ranging from freestyle kayakers to local paddlers.

The event brings people from all over to experience the unconventional urban rapids, an attraction often overlooked by Columbus residents.

“Our hope is to expose the Amazing Columbus Ga community to the exciting world of whitewater kayaking,” said Ross Horner, president of Uptown Columbus and Uptown Whitewater Management. “The fact that we have a world-class whitewater park in our backyard is something to be proud of and celebrate every year.”

Registration for the competition closes at 5 p.m. Friday.

Other events in downtown Columbus

Two other events in downtown are not likely to be affected by the rain and are expected to bring in 3,350 people.

Creative South, a design conference that started Thursday and ends Saturday night, is also taking over downtown Columbus with workshops and talks focused on creative thinking and collaborations.

The conference is being held at the Springer Opera House and some tickets are still available to watch Creative South via live stream.

More information on the event is available at www.creativesouth.com.

Also in town all day Saturday is the Georgia Odyssey of the Mind State Finals, held at the Lumpkin Center at Columbus State University.

According to its website, the event is a creative problem-solving program for students in kindergarten through college. Students work on teams to solve problems creatively and compete against other divisions in their age group.

The students participate in regional finals for a chance to win at state finals. A win at state could earn them a spot to compete in the world finals.

More information on the event is available at www.georgiaodyssey.org.