‘The Voice’ top 13 could feature this Columbus musician. Thanks, Bebe Rexha.

‘The Voice’ contestant and Coast native Rod Stokes sings ‘Reckless Love’ Moss Point native Rod Stokes is competing on "The Voice" season 16. This is a home video of him singing Cory Asbury's "Reckless Love." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Moss Point native Rod Stokes is competing on "The Voice" season 16. This is a home video of him singing Cory Asbury's "Reckless Love."

Thank heavens for Bebe Rexha.

The celebrity artist and judge of the Comeback Stage on NBC’s “TheVoice” decided Columbus singer Kanard Thomas deserved a second change to sing on Main Stage.

Rexha on Tuesday chose Thomas as the winner in the Comeback Stage finale, which airs digitally on “The Voice” YouTube channel.

Thomas beat out other contestants who were guided by Rexha after they didn’t receive a turn from Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson or John Legend in the blind auditions.

Now, the young father has a chance to land in the top 13 and advance to the live rounds of the competition.

Thomas will sing for the final spot in the top 13 on Tuesday, April 30.

Thomas was a musician in a blues band on a cruise ship before auditioning for “The Voice.”