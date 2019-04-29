‘Million Dollar Quartet’ set to open at Springer Opera House

Director to cast at Springer Opera House: ‘...stay off of my blue suede shoes’ During a recent photo shoot for "Million Dollar Quartet" at the Springer Opera House, director Paul Pierce couldn't resist grabbing the lead vocalist spot on "Blue Suede Shoes." He even picked up a little extra cash from a cast member. Watch it here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a recent photo shoot for "Million Dollar Quartet" at the Springer Opera House, director Paul Pierce couldn't resist grabbing the lead vocalist spot on "Blue Suede Shoes." He even picked up a little extra cash from a cast member. Watch it here.

The musical “Million Dollar Quarter” returns to Springer Opera House’s Emily Woodruff Hall May 3 and features the same cast from the Springer’s 2017 production of the show.

It’s the final production of the 2018-2019 Mainstage Season and centers around a December 1965 meeting of music legends Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins at Memphis’ Sun Records.

The show features Scott Moreau as Johnny Cash, Christopher Kent as Carl Perkins, Josh White as Elvis Presley, Ethan Ray Parker as Jerry Lee Lewis, Jim Pharr as Sam Phillips, Hannah Broeils as Dyanne, Kroy Presley as Brother Jay and Trey Byars as Fluke. Performances are scheduled for May 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and May 5, 12 and 19 at 2:30 p.m.