What you need to know about RiverFest weekend in Columbus, Phenix City

After seeing Chattahoochee, friends aren’t sure about RiverFest paddle board competition Uptown Columbus is hosting 2019 RiverFest Weekend, presented by Salt Life, starting May 3. It features a Paddle Board Championship on the Chattahoochee River, which for the first time requires competitors to run the rapids at Riverwalk Island. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Uptown Columbus is hosting 2019 RiverFest Weekend, presented by Salt Life, starting May 3. It features a Paddle Board Championship on the Chattahoochee River, which for the first time requires competitors to run the rapids at Riverwalk Island.

To officially kick off the 2019 whitewater season in Columbus, Uptown Columbus is hosting RiverFest Weekend, presented by Salt Life, May 3-4.

The event includes events in Woodruff Park and along the riverwalk in Uptown Columbus and Phenix City.

Friday’s schedule includes live music from Mango Strange and 42, a Coldplay tribute band.

Saturday’s schedule includes the Paddle Board Championship on the Chattahoochee River, the PTAP car show in the Phenix City Amphitheater parking lot and live music from the Tyler Neal Band, a Bob Marley tribute band, and Angie Keilhauer.

This year’s RiverFest Weekend is Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Go to http://www.uptowncolumbusga.com for the event schedule.