Columbus man’s run on ‘The Voice’ comes to end, but he is just getting started.

Although his run on “The Voice” on NBC is over, Kanard Thomas is looking toward the future after successful appearances on the show.

The Columbus resident earned a spot in the top 24 after winning the Comeback Stage segment of the show.

“Just going from my blind audition where I didn’t get any chairs turned. Bebe Rexha weighed in and saw fit to give me a second chance,” Thomas said.

“It was just an amazing feeling knowing that me believing in myself and working as hard as I did led me to this moment to make my way back to the live stage once again and put on an amazing performance.”

Thomas faced off against LB Crew in the top 24 battle. Thomas sang his take on The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name.”

He said that his biggest accomplishment on the show was being able to get back on the main stage and make his son proud.

“I talked to him daily and especially after every performance. His mom would tell me that he would watch each video six to seven times,” Thomas said. “I know that he is nothing but proud of me. I am glad I can be that role model that he is looking up to.”

The next step for Thomas is to head to Atlanta.

“Although Columbus is home, it will always be home this is really where I birthed my passion for music. I do plan on moving to Atlanta, Georgia,” he said. “It is more in my area, in my arena as far as music. I want to make sure I capitalize off this moment.”

He says that the move to Atlanta is an opportunity to network in the music industry and further his career.

“Atlanta is a hub for music. Especially R&B music in my genre. There are a lot of producers there,” Thomas said. “It will make it more accessible to me to go around to different studios and network with different artists and producers.”

His goal now is to put out an EP and eventually a full-length album. He is also interested in potentially pursuing a career on Broadway.

“Theater has always been a passion of mine, especially Broadway,” Thomas said. “It just resonates with me. In high school, I did a couple of theater classes and some stage plays. That has always been a second passion of mine outside of singing. It ties together.”

While he has big dreams and aspirations for the future, he is grateful for the time he has spent in the city of Columbus.

“I am extremely grateful to my Columbus family. Ever since I was 14 years old going to Hardaway High School that is where it all started,” he said. “I appreciate my Columbus family so much. I am just glad they had my back from the very beginning and pushing me shameless. It just means a lot to me to have that support behind me all the way.”