Film starring Bruce Willis to shoot in Columbus. Here’s when you can expect to see cameras.

A full-length theatrical film starring Bruce Willis will soon begin shooting in Columbus.

Mayor Skip Henderson and other city officials announced Thursday that the film, titled “The Long Night,” will begin pre-production May 13. Shooting is expected to begin in early June.

Deadline, an online entertainment news site, reports that the film is an action thriller. The story follows two criminals who break into a disgraced doctor’s home to receive medical attention after one of them is shot in a failed robbery, according to the website.

Producers on the film are Randall Emmett and George Furla for Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films. Members of the city’s film commission will also serve as executive producers.

Shooting will be done primarily in the Columbus area. The budget for the film will be around $8 million. Roughly $2 to $4 million is expected to be spent locally on housing, hiring crew and other expenses, said Peter Bowden, president and chief executive officer of the city’s convention and visitor’s bureau and the city’s film commission.





The production team will include many local graduates and students from the Georgia Film Academy, Bowden said.

“The Long Night” will be the first project supported by the Columbus Film Fund, a public-private partnership which uses private funds to incentivize film and TV productions to come to Columbus.

The fund is administered by the Columbus Film Commission.

“We believe this is going to be one of many film productions to land in Columbus,” Henderson said.