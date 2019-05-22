Summer Theatre Festival is back in Columbus. Here are all the details on 4 new productions.

2019 Georgia Repertory Theatre Festival kicks of May 23 with “Don’t Dress for Dinner.” The 2019 Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival kicks off May 23, with the production of “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” by French playwright Marc Camoletti. The show at Columbus State University is a “Bring Your Own Dinner” Dinner Theatre. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2019 Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival kicks off May 23, with the production of “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” by French playwright Marc Camoletti. The show at Columbus State University is a “Bring Your Own Dinner” Dinner Theatre.

A classic comedy showcasing mistaken identities, slamming doors and plenty of infidelities begins a summer of theater in Columbus.

The 2019 Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival kicks off Thursday, May 23, with the production of “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” an adaptation of “Pyjama Pour Six” by French playwright Marc Camoletti.

“It’s a classic French farce,” said Tim McGraw, interim chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University. “Basically a number of the characters are not necessarily faithful in their relationships.”

It’s the first of three productions at the summer festival, now in its ninth year and drawing over 3,000 patrons, he said.

The other plays are “Corduroy” (opening June 13) and “Legally Blonde: The Musical” ( opening June 14). And, because of CSU’s partnership with the Springer Opera House as part of the Georgia Repertory Theatre, the Springer’s production of “Robin Hood” (opening July 5) is part of the festival, said McGraw.

David McCray, box office manager and assistant director for “Dinner,” said when “Corduroy” and “Legally Blonde” open in mid-June, they’ll be juggling three shows in production on two stages.

“We actually have a stagnant set so there’s not much need for moving here, but in our main stage, where we have the musical and the children’s show, we do changeovers,” McCray said. He said after each show they switch the set out.

“It takes a lot of teamwork, it takes a lot of effort, but with the amount of company members that we have it’s a very easy process,” McCray said. There are 80 members this summer, and more than 60 are current or recent CSU students.

McGraw said the CSU theatre department has gradually built an audience for its summer season, in part because of the growth in downtown Columbus and the increasing number of downtown events.

“With all the events happening downtown, with the whitewater, things going on in the summer we have gradually built an audience,” McGraw said, “ A lot of people have come back summer after summer.”

Performances

Don’t Dress for Dinner

Location: Georgia Repertory Theatre, 103 10th Street

Times: 7:30 p.m. May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 6-8, 13, 20, 27

More info: It’s a “Bring Your Own Dinner” Dinner Theatre. Reserve a table or booth by calling the box office at 706-507-8444. More information is available by calling 706-507-8400.





About the play: “Bernard’s plans for a romantic rendezvous with his mistress are complete with a gourmet caterer and an alibi courtesy of his friend, Robert. But when Bernard’s wife learns that Robert will be visiting for the weekend, she decides to stay in town for a surprise tryst of her own... setting the stage for a collision course of assumed identities and outrageous infidelities. The cook is Suzette, the lover is Suzanne, the friend is bewildered, the wife is suspicious, the husband is losing his mind, and everyone is guaranteed a good time at this hilarious romp through the French countryside.”

Corduroy

Location: Georgia Repertory Theatre, 103 10th Street

Times: 10 a.m. June 13-15, 18-22, 25-29, and 2 p.m. June 16, 23, 30

About the play: “Join Corduroy on his delightfully destructive chase through every section of the department store in search of his missing button. Will the night watchman find him and return him to his shelf before he can find his important button? Will Lisa ever convince her mother to let her give the bear a home? The tender, enduring story about true friendship will touch the hearts of young and old alike.”

Legally Blonde: The Musical

Location: Georgia Repertory Theatre, 103 10th Street

Times: 7:30 p.m. June 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29

About the play: “Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside-down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her charm to get into Harvard Law. At school, she struggles with peers, professors, and Warner Huntington. With the help of Paulette and Emmett, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.”

Robin Hood

Location: Springer Opera House’s McClure Theatre

Times: 7 p.m. July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, and 2 p.m. July 7, 14, 20, 21. Sensory-friendly performance for those with sensory-processing disorders, PTSD or Autismat 2 p.m. July 13.

About the play: “In this legendary tale, Robin and his merry men (and women) rob from the rich and give to the poor, defeating the Sherriff of Nottingham and his men. This swashbuckling, sword fighting, zany retelling of the traditional story feels more like a 2019 Robin Hood with a dash of The Princess Bride and a taste of Laurel and Hardy. A comedy for the whole family, Robin Hood involves witty musical ditties, audience participation and a modern heroism through the hilarity. According to Robin, we can all change the world as long as we believe in ourselves and work together.”