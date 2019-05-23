Comedian Artie Lange awaits drug program violation hearing

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2017, file photo, comedian Artie Lange attends a premiere for HBO's television comedy series "Crashing," in Los Angeles. Authorities say a court hearing has not yet been scheduled for Lange following his arrest on a charge of having failed to comply with his drug court program. The Essex County sheriff says Lange was arrested Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, at a halfway house on an unspecified violation. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision

Authorities say a court hearing has not yet been scheduled for comedian Artie Lange following his arrest on a charge of having failed to comply with his court-ordered drug program.

The Essex County sheriff in New Jersey says Lange was arrested Tuesday morning at a halfway house on an unspecified violation.

Sheriff Armando Fontoura told NJ.com that Lange would remain at the county jail until he is called before a judge for reevaluation.

Attempts to reach a representative who could comment on Lange's behalf were unsuccessful on Thursday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lange spent almost a week in the county jail earlier this year after a positive drug test. He was placed on probation last year after pleading guilty to heroin possession stemming.

The 51-year-old was on the Fox sketch comedy series "Mad TV" and was a longtime co-host on "The Howard Stern Show."