Therapy through tunes: Decatur musician offers musical help

This May 6, 2019 photo shows local musician Tracy D. Osborne in his basement recording studio. Osborne has recently experienced rising popularity among local assisted living facility audiences. Jim Bowling

Tracy D. Osborne, 58, has a fan base made up of people a bit older than him.

Osborne's shows are often in senior living facilities. He said he likes to perform for the crowds. Fortunately, they have similar taste. The musician plays his guitar to what he refers to as oldies, or music from the 1950s to the 1990s. "And even country and pop," he said. "Also Christian or religious music."

Osborne has introduced his fans to original music as well. "They seem to like it," he said.

Mount Zion's Heritage Health Senior Care is a small facility with approximately 70 residents. Although the music isn't as loud nor does the venue have flashing lights, the musician still gives the audience an energetic performance.

"When he comes here, they will come out of their rooms to listen to him sing," said Melanie Casner, Heritage Health activity assistant. "They just love him. He gives a good vibe."

Dancing is limited to a few residents. Casner said the ones who are mobile will have a hay day dancing to the music.

Along with the residents, the staff has fun with the music. "They say I really give these people a show," Osborne said.

One of his group of fans is the Heritage Health staff.

"There will be a little corner of staff members listening to him," Casner said. "He lights of the room."

A retired postal worker since 2017, Osborne is enjoying his time in the spotlight.

"I've been playing keyboards and stuff since I was 3," he said. "I taught myself guitar at 12 years old."

Osborne delivered mail throughout the country, including Nevada, Kentucky, Nebraska and back in Illinois.

"I'm having fun now with what I do," Osborne said.

Osborne's crowds are unable to show the same amount of energy seen at concerts with similar music. But that doesn't stop the musician from giving all he has on stage.

"It is amazing, certain songs that come up, they'll start moving their heads and their lips," he said. "It really does a lot for them."

The musician performs at other venues, including charity events, churches and bars. Health problems he and his wife endured in the last few years hindered the amount of some of his performances.

"I finally started this full force last August," he said. "Now it's just growing."

Osborne arrives with a guitar and amplifier and he provides the sound of extra instruments through his phone. "It sounds like a whole band without being too loud," he said.

His calendar is filling up with several gigs planned each month. "I'm going to play music at home anyway," he said. "I might as well play for someone who is going to enjoy it too."

During the shows, Osborne talks about the songs and discusses the music with the audience. He recently added dancing songs to the show. With a chicken costume as part of the set, the first dance he included in the set was the Chicken Dance.

"Some of the people get excited," he said. "Others actually stood up and danced with one of the nurses."

The reaction was exactly what the musician was hoping for.

"It gives me a break," he said. "I don't have to sing during that time."

