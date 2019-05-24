World-renowned Spoleto arts festival opens in Charleston

Charleston's world-renowned Spoleto Festival USA is opening 17 days of operas, plays, chamber music and jazz.

The arts festival opens at noon Friday with a ceremony at Charleston City Hall.

Spoleto will run through June 9.

The spotlighted performance is the opera "Salome." Spoleto plans a contemporary retelling of the 1905 Richard Strauss opera. It is based on an Oscar Wilde play of the same name about the Biblical story of the woman who asked for the head of John the Baptist.

The Spoleto Festival USA choir will join the festival's orchestra and the Charleston Symphony for a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's St. John Passion on June 4.

The festival is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of Geoff Nuttall's role as director of the festival's chamber music program.