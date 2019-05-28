Ruh row: Noise complaints accompany 1st concert at Rock Row

Developers of Maine's newest large outdoor concert venue have held their inaugural event.

And the noise complaints are pouring in.

The music from rapper Anderson Paak boomed until 11 p.m. Sunday, prompting complaints from Portland and Westbrook. The event was the first for Rock Row in Westbrook.

Rock Row apologized to those who were "inconvenienced." It says in a statement that developers will be working with the city of Westbrook to make adjustments based on feedback from residents

The 8,200-seat Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row at the former Pike Industries rock quarry has 13 more concerts booked for this season. The next is Slightly Stupid on June 15.