Grammy award winner’s drug possession case in Guam closed

A drug possession case in Guam involving a Grammy Award-winning singer has been closed, officials said.

A superior court judge in Hagatna ordered the case against Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and her husband, Allen Alexander, to be closed Tuesday after they completed all requirements of their sentence, The Pacific Daily News reported Monday.

Elliman-Alexander won a 1978 Grammy for "If I Can't Have You" on the "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack.

The couple was charged with drug possession by airport authorities as they arrived in Guam in 2017 for a benefit concert, according to court records.

The couple's baggage contained 3.3 grams of suspected marijuana, 3.5 grams of crystal-like rocks, a straw of suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia, authorities said.

The couple was allowed to complete drug court sessions in Hawaii while caring for Elliman-Alexander's mother there.

During the status hearing Tuesday, Judge Vernon Perez expressed gratitude to Hawaii probation officials who worked with Guam probation authorities to ensure the couple followed court orders.

The couple has done well while on probation, defense attorney Mike Phillips said.