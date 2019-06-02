Norman Art Guild set to host June Artsfest

The June Artsfest will feature 14 Norman artists this month who aren't afraid to color outside the lines.

The Norman Art Guild will hold its inaugural festival from June 6 through June 27 at the Whispering Willows Art Gallery.

Norman Art Guild Vice President Todd Jenkins, whose bronze works will be featured at the festival, said the June Artsfest will celebrate the art guild's growing community of artists.

"It is important to us that it is about community, respecting each other's differences and celebrating the similarities," Norman Art Guild President Raven Capps-Crowl told The Norman Transcript. "We want everyone to feel welcome no matter what their medium is."

Jenkins said the festival will include many artists who have not shared their art with the Norman community previously, but are now looking for a group of artists to motivate and inspire them.

"It's some people's first show they've ever been in," Jenkins said. "I'm really excited about that."

Jenkins said citizens who visit the June Artsfest will be able to, "engage in what a lot of local artists are doing that were previously not known or not showing, but have some skill and enthusiasm about what they're doing."

The Artsfest will kick-off with a show opening on June 6 from 7 to 9:00 p.m. at the Whispering Willows Art Gallery.

"That will have the live music from some of our members and there will be refreshments there," the Norman Art Guild President Raven Capps-Crowl said.

Capps-Crowl said the June Artsfest included a component of education by inviting the artists to a workshop that helped them write statements to describe their works.

"That seems to be a real block for a lot of artists starting out, because they don't like to talk about themselves," Capps-Crowl said. "So we did a workshop and then by the time it was done, everyone left with their artist's statement."

The festival will include a vast array of mediums, including wood working, bronze work, poetry, paintings and a unique method of splashed designs meant to represent cosmic energy.

"It's going to be more than just the traditional fine art mediums," Capps-Crowl said. "That's our goal with the Norman Art Guild: To bring everyone together."

Capps-Crowl said the creation of Norman Art Guild was inspired by the the French salons of the Age of Enlightenment that facilitated cultural and intellectual discussion.

"Peggy Farris and I started it in 2016, because we saw a void in our community of Norman for this sense of union amongst the arts community," Capps-Crowl said. "We had one organization in town, but they didn't necessarily hold meetings to educate, teach and inspire, so they had a different purpose."

Capps-Crowl said the Norman Art Guild's meetings are informal and allow open discussion.

"Sometimes art looks weird," Jenkins said. "But if you get around enough artists that are playing with materials and doing all kinds of stuff, it's like, 'Oh well of course. Try that. Light it on fire.'"

Visitors of June Artsfest will also have the opportunity to sign up for workshops led by the festival's artists and held throughout the summer at the Whispering Willows Art Gallery.

"What we really hope to facilitate is to spark everybody's creativity," Capps-Crowl said. "It's to inspire the artist within all of us."

