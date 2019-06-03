Mayfest plans concerts, movies at Centennial Green in Tulsa

Tulsa International Mayfest may be moving its signature festival to the Tulsa Arts District this year but the organization is not leaving downtown Tulsa behind.

Beginning in June, Mayfest will implement a series of programs designed to draw residents and visitors to the H.A. Chapman Centennial Green in downtown Tulsa.

These activities will include concerts, mini-festivals, movie showings and games that will be offered throughout the summer and into the fall, said Heather Pingry, Mayfest's executive director.

"Our board had been doing some strategic planning, and one of the things we came up with was trying to do some programs throughout the year, to diversify our portfolio, so to speak," Pingry told the Tulsa World.

The programming will begin June 14, with the first "Chapman Cinema" showing of the acclaimed film "Loving Vincent," about the artist Vincent van Gogh that is animated in such a way to resemble the artist's work.

Pingry said the Centennial Green will also be the site of daylong art festivals, beginning with the "Fairy Festival," which will be held from 6-10 p.m. June 29 and will include such activities as face painting, flower crown and "magic wand" making, and a painting workshop led by artist Rosemary Daugherty.

Among the concerts planned will be an August presentation based on the "Creative Courtyard" performances Mayfest would host at Third and Main streets during its annual festival.

"It brought together all kinds of street performances, from clog dancers to break dancers, and audiences really enjoyed it," Pingry said. "We're also planning on having at least one event we're calling 'Soulful Sundays' that will feature choirs from around town performing sacred music."

"Games on the Green" will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays so that downtown workers and residents can spend a bit of their lunch hour engaged in everything from Frisbee golf to horseshoes, corn hole to croquet.

There will also be furniture that will be set up during the day that park visitors can move and rearrange as they wish.

"It's a way for the people visiting the park to make it their own," Pingry said, "to have a sense of ownership."

Mayfest's efforts are part of a larger undertaking, spearheaded by Tulsa's Urban Core Art Project, to help make this often-forgotten area of downtown into a hub of art-related activities.

"We just think the Centennial Green should be a place for more than just walking your dog," said Bob Sober, a Tulsa artist and member of the Urban Core Art Project board.

UCAP began that effort in March 2018, with the installation of "Prairie Schooners," the structures of sticks and saplings created by internationally acclaimed artist Patrick Dougherty.

That was followed in April with the installation of "Be the One," an interactive sculpture designed by University of Tulsa students and fabricated by Christopher Morphis and Nick Hembree of Garden Deva Sculpture Co. in which visitors can pose between giant numerals 9 and 8 to create the city's area code.

Helping to make this block of downtown even more of an arts-oriented destination is the Art Alley, which is just across the street from the Centennial Green.

"Prairie Schooners really started all this," Sober said. "We applied for a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and one element of that grant was the idea of placemaking, of making some place within this city important, a real destination."

UCAP approached the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa's Urban Design Studio, led by Shawn Schaefer, to come up with ways of developing and enhancing the park's potential as a destination.

"They put together a huge steering committee, and we spent a good deal of time brainstorming ideas about ways to improve the park," Sober said. "One of the things was having ongoing activities — things that could continually draw visitors."

Mayfest had recently relocated its offices to the former Chamber of Commerce building, 402 S. Main St., which adjoins the Centennial Green.

"It made sense that we should be the ones to do the programming," Pingry said. "After all, we do have experience with putting on events."

However, delays in funding and the organization's work to prepare to open Mayfest in its new location meant that the Centennial Green programs would not be able to start until June.

"Once we get things established, we're hoping to have programming that will run from April to October," Pingry said.

Sober said, "When you can provide something that encourages people to come out and participate in something — even if it's just watching a movie or looking at a work of art — it changes their perceptions of a place. That's what we want to do for the Centennial Green."

