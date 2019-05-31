Entertainment

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to cut summer’s programming.

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra says it's eliminating this year's summer programming.

The Washington Post reports that the orchestra cited $16 million in losses with Thursday's announcement. Orchestra president and chief executive Peter Kjome also said the business model needs to change.

The orchestra's musicians have been playing without a contract since September. Proposed cuts have been a major issue in stalled contract negotiations.

The situation epitomizes orchestral labor struggles across the nation. Musicians want a fair and regular salary for a highly skilled job. But demand for concerts is decreasing.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians recently staged a strike for nearly seven weeks over proposed changes to pension plans. The Minnesota Orchestra and Detroit Symphony Orchestra recently emerged from long and bitter labor disputes.

