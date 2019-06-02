The Latest: Klay Thompson not returning to Game 2

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse direct his players during basketball practice at the NBA Finals in Toronto, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Nathan Denette

The Latest from Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Klay Thompson will not return to Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson took an awkward fall —more of a split— early in the fourth quarter and limped off. The Warriors said he would not return because of left hamstring tightness.

The Warriors played again with Kevin Durant and lost Kevon Looney earlier in Game 2 to a chest contusion.

___

10:15 p.m.

Klay Thompson has limped to the Golden State locker room.

The Warriors guard got hurt early in the fourth quarter and tried to get teammates to take a foul at the Toronto end in order to stop the game so he could be subbed out.

No foul was committed, and Serge Ibaka made an open 3-pointer —the Raptors essentially had a 5-on-4 advantage— to get Toronto within seven.

___

10:05 p.m.

The Golden State Warriors scored the first 18 points of the third quarter, making it 20 unanswered points going back to late in the first half, and are taking a 88-80 lead into the final period over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson has 25 points and Stephen Curry 23 through three quarters for Golden State.

The Warriors were down by as many as 12 in the first half, and still trailed by 10 with a minute to go in the half. They outscored the Raptors 24-1 over the next 7 1/2 minutes.

Kawhi Leonard leads the Raptors with 28 points, 12 of them coming in the third. Fred VanVleet has 15, but Pascal Siakam —the 32-point hero of Game 1— has just nine so far for Toronto on 4 for 15 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Warriors say Kevon Looney is out for the rest of the game. Looney suffered a chest contusion on a hard fall in the first half.

___

9:20 p.m.

Kawhi Leonard has 16 points, Fred VanVleet has come off the bench to score 12 and the Toronto Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors 59-54 at halftime of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Raptors led by as many as 12 before the Warriors made a dent in the deficit late in the half.

Klay Thompson has 18 points and Stephen Curry made his last four shots —after an 0 for 6 start— to get to 16 by halftime for Golden State.

The Warriors started 9 for 33 from the floor — 27 percent. They then made their last seven shots of the half.

And now no team has made more 3-pointers in the NBA Finals than the Warriors.

The Warriors' fourth 3-pointer of Game 2 —made by Curry with 3:53 left in the first half— was their 299th all-time in a finals game. That's one more than the Los Angeles Lakers have made in their long finals history.

The Lakers made 298 3s in 73 finals games with the 3-point line in play. This is the Warriors' 24th finals game of the 3-point era.

___

9:15 p.m.

Some of the best players in golf are in the stands for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett and Graeme McDowell all decided to come to Toronto for the game, part of a long list of celebrities in attendance.

Former President Barack Obama is there, along with halftime performer Flo Rida, fellow musicians J. Cole, Shawn Mendes and Win Butler, Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan, and NBA players JaVale McGee of the Los Angeles Lakers (a former Golden State center) and Toronto native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Canadian Open begins play Thursday down the road at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

___

9:05 p.m.

Stephen Curry is not feeling his best.

The Golden State star left the court after the first quarter and retreated toward the Warriors' locker room. He checked back into the game after about three minutes of the second quarter. He has four points and no field goals and Golden State is down 11 in the second quarter.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ABC's Doris Burke in the televised end-of-quarter interview that he wasn't sure what was bothering Curry. Some members of the Warriors' medical staff were seen talking to Curry on multiple occasions in the first quarter.

___

8:45 p.m.

Kawhi Leonard has nine points and the Toronto Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors 27-26 after the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Both teams shot 37 percent in the opening quarter. The Warriors ripped off an 11-0 run late in the period, rallying from an early 19-13 deficit.

Klay Thompson scored 11 of Golden State's first 13 points, but picked up his second foul with 4:27 left in the opening quarter. And DeMarcus Cousins, who started at center, picked up two fouls even more quickly for the Warriors.

Draymond Green has nine points for Golden State. Pascal Siakam has two fouls for Toronto.

Stephen Curry has been getting checked by the Warriors' medical staff at times and was seen squinting on some occasions. He has four points and missed all three of his shots from the field.

___

8:10 p.m.

Game 2 has tipped off with a change to the Golden State lineup.

DeMarcus Cousins is in the starting lineup at center after coming off the bench in his return from a torn left quadriceps in Game 1.

The Warriors went with Jordan Bell as the starter in the opener, while Cousins played just eight minutes off the bench. Coach Steve Kerr wasn't sure how long Cousins could go in that game after he missed the last 14 games.

But Cousins is back among the first five after starting all 30 games he played in during the regular season.

___

7:45 p.m.

The 44th President of the United States —and noted basketball fan— has arrived for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Barack Obama walked through a back hallway of the Scotiabank Arena about a half-hour before tip-off of the second game in the title series between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who wore a T-shirt before the game with a message to encouraging voting, says he wasn't aware of Obama's attendance until shortly before he arrived. The coach says Obama's presence made him think of the Warriors' first time visiting the White House after their championship in 2015.

Kerr says, "that was quite a thrill to visit there and have the whole team there. It's a treat to experience that."

___

6:40 p.m.

Frank Layden is this year's winner of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Layden coached the Utah Jazz for parts of eight seasons, winning coach of the year in 1984 — the same year that he also won executive of the year and the league's citizenship award.

The 87-year-old Layden says he is deeply touched to be this year's recipient, particularly because of his friendship with Daly.

And with his trademark humor, Layden says, "I don't really believe I deserve this award. But having come from Brooklyn and having reached a high level of mediocrity in the coaching profession, on behalf of all the 'C' students in the world I'm going to take it anyway."

Past recipients of the award include Doug Moe, Al Attles, Hubie Brown, K.C. Jones, Jerry Sloan, Dick Motta, Bernie Bickerstaff, Bill Fitch, Pat Riley, Lenny Wilkens. Tex Winter, Jack Ramsay and Tommy Heinsohn.

___

6:20 p.m.

The Toronto Raptors might be getting some bench help for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse says OG Anunoby will be available for Sunday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. Anunoby has yet to appear in these playoffs while recovering from an appendectomy that was performed about six weeks ago.

Nurse says he isn't sure if Anunoby will play.

Anunoby averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 67 games during the regular season, with all but six of those appearances coming with him as a reserve.

The Raptors were 16-2 this season when Anunoby scored at least nine points. And his presence should help the Raptors defensively.