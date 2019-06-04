Meet the 2019 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen contestants

Meet the 2019 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Local Titleholders The 2019 Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Competitions will be held in the Bill Heard Theatre at RiverCenter for Performing Arts, June 12-15 at 7:00 pm. Check back at www.ledger-enquirer.com for updates and photos from the pageant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2019 Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Competitions will be held in the Bill Heard Theatre at RiverCenter for Performing Arts, June 12-15 at 7:00 pm. Check back at www.ledger-enquirer.com for updates and photos from the pageant.

These young women won beauty pageants across the state. Now, they’re competing for the title of Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

The Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen pageants will be held in Columbus in the Bill Heard Theatre of the RiverCenter for Performing Arts.

The competitions last from June 12 to June 15.

Check out the video above to get to know the 2019 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen pageant contestants.

