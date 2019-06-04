Entertainment
Meet the 2019 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen contestants
These young women won beauty pageants across the state. Now, they’re competing for the title of Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.
The Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen pageants will be held in Columbus in the Bill Heard Theatre of the RiverCenter for Performing Arts.
The competitions last from June 12 to June 15.
Check out the video above to get to know the 2019 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen pageant contestants.
