Entertainment
Are you the next ‘American Idol’ winner? Try out for new season in Georgia
“American Idol” auditions are coming to Georgia.
If you’re in Columbus and want to try out to sing in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, it’s a short drive to Middle Georgia where the auditions are held later this year.
The audition is set for August 23 in Macon, according to a Facebook post by the ABC show’s Facebook page on Monday.
Locations and dates announced are subject to change.
The nationally televised singing competition has helped bring into the spotlight of fame music stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Clay Aiken and Fantasia Barrino.
Other cities announced as sites for auditions included:
- New York City
- Mobile, Alabama
- Tallahassee, Florida
- Santa Barbara, California
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Columbia, South Carolina
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Waco, Texas
- Knoxville,Tennessee
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Colorado Springs
- Washington D.C.
- Wichita, Kansas
- San Jose, California
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Springfield, Illinois
- Spokane, Washington
- Detroit, Michigan
Think you have what it takes? Sign up to audition here: https://abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions?fbclid=IwAR2qyClD1S3v--oxW1Kje_hvGJwsOKJfh01npae3rZENnipn2GwgJ4Fvcdk
