Tony nominee Ali Stroker keeps on breaking Broadway barriers

In this Thursday, May 30, 2019, photo, Ali Stroker poses for a portrait in New York. Stroker is on the cusp of musical theater history. At the upcoming Tony Awards, she could become the first person in a wheelchair to win a Tony. Photo by Scott Gries/Invision

Ali Stroker booked her first musical theater gig at the tender age of 7.

She was cast as the title role in "Annie" in a friend's backyard production in a New Jersey beach town. And since Stroker was in a wheelchair, Little Orphan Annie was also in one.

When she sang, she says she "felt so free."

Flash forward a few years and Stroker is on the cusp of musical theater history. At the Tony Awards on Sunday, she could become the first person in a wheelchair to win a Tony.

She advocates for equal access and disabled rights and loves it when she sees disabled fans in the theater, but hopes her talent gets attention, too.