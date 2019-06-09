Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Fiction

1."Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens (G.P Putnam's Sons: $26) A young woman living on her own in the coastal marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect.

2."Normal People," by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $26) A high school star athlete and a loner connect while attending Trinity College in Dublin.

3."Cari Mora," by Thomas Harris (Grand Central: $29) A treasure hunter meets the caretaker of a house that may have gold hidden beneath it.

4."Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid," by Jeff Kinney (Amulet: $13.99) Rowley Jefferson agrees to be the biographer for his best friend, Greg Heffley, while writing in a diary of his own.

5."The Guest Book," by Sarah Blake (Flatiron: $27.99) The course of an American family over three generations, from the 1930s to present day.

6."The Island of Sea Women," An ancient guild of female divers on a South Korean Island reckon with the destruction of modernity from 1938 to 2008.

7."Exhalation," by Ted Chiang (Knopf: $25.95) An alien scientist makes a shocking discovery along with eight other short sci-fi stories.

8."Redemption," by David Baldacci (Grand Central: $29) Detective Amos Decker discovers a mistake he made as a rookie has deadly consequences.

9."Cape May," by Chip Cheek (Celadon: $26.99) A couple on their honeymoon in New Jersey in 1957 come under the spell of a sophisticated older couple.

10."Circe," by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown: $27) A retelling of the story of Circe, who draws the wrath of men and gods.