Trade posts in Four Corners fight to stay open amid changes

Once a staple in the Four Corners region that connected Navajo weavers and artists to buyers, trading posts are facing challenges to their survival.

The Farmington Daily Times reports trading posts are facing increased competition from online retailers and large regional grocery store chain and working to navigate changing demands.

The Shiprock Trading Post in Farmington now focuses exclusively on Navajo rugs, jewelry, pottery and other works of art. It used to provide all sorts of good to Navajo customers.

Farmington Museum at Gateway Park director Bart Wilsey says trading posts that have survived into the 21st Century have become art galleries that deal almost exclusively in Native art or become convenience stores.

Wilsey adds they also can become wholesalers for Navajo rugs and art in order to remain healthy.