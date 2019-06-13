Mexico says it may have recording of Frida Kahlo’s voice

FILE - In this April 14, 1939 file photo, painter and surrealist Frida Kahlo, who was the wife of noted Mexican muralist Diego Rivera, poses at her home in Mexico City. Mexico’s National Sound Library said Thursday, June 13, 2019, that it has discovered what could be the first known audio recording of Frida Kahlo’s voice. AP Photo

Mexico's National Sound Library says it has discovered what could be the first known audio recording of Frida Kahlo's voice.

Culture Secretary Alejandra Frausto says it is possible researchers have found Kahlo's voice and it is likely the only such recording that exists.

The audio clip from 1955 consists of a woman describing Kahlo's former husband and painting partner Diego Rivera. The clip came from the pilot of the 1950s Mexican radio program "The Bachelor."

Pável Granados, director of the National Sound Library, said Wednesday that Kahlo's voice has been the most sought after piece within the library's archive that contains 600,000 files.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He said researchers will try to confirm that the voice belongs to Kahlo by going through 1,300 more tapes from "The Bachelor."