AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this May 13, 2019 photo, transgender Caua Fraga, 23, shows the tattoo on his chest that reads in Portuguese "Resistance", before a training session with the Bigtboys transgender men's football team in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. For the two dozen Bigtboys players, the training pitch is also one of the few places where they feel at ease and can talk about their experiences, good and bad, without fear. AP Photo

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Amateur soccer teams made up of transgender men and other LGBT teams played games in Rio as they count on the nation's love of soccer to help fight prejudice, as Brazil prepares for the Copa America soccer tournament to kick off on Friday.

River workers ferried passengers and merchandise freely across the Suchiate between Mexico and Guatemala. Mexican officials said earlier in the week they were beginning deployment of the country's new National Guard for immigration enforcement, but this week it was daily life as usual amid a relaxed flow of cross-border traffic. On Mexico's northern border, a protest sign read "The United States of Immigrants."

Blackouts in Venezuela's sweltering oil city of Maracaibo left a few apartments illuminated by electric generators costing a few hundred dollars that can pump out enough power to run a few appliances at a time, like lights and water heater for a shower.

The Nicaraguan government freed some opposition members amid a broader move to set free people the opposition consider political prisoners under an agreement meant to ease the country's political stand-off.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó met with supporters on the outskirts of Caracas amid his power struggle with President Nicolas Maduro.

Oscar Rivera, a 43-year-old activist from the southern state of Narino who says he has received death threats, wears a protective mask as he works on an art installation. Dozens of leftist activists in Colombia who have received death threats wrote the names of their murdered colleagues using shards of glass in an installation art piece.

At a prison in Uruguay, inmates form businesses, work for one another and offer products both to the world within the walls and to that without.

Thelma Cabrera, an indigenous woman running for president of Guatemala, campaigned ahead of this Sunday's elections.

A Colombian general was promoted to four-star general, amid criticism that an order he issued could spark a return to serious human rights violations.

Protesters in Haiti have been demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse, who broke his silence and rejected demands that he step down over allegations of officials misusing funds from subsidized oil shipments from Venezuela.

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar Sunday in the Dominican Republic and naked cyclists rode through the streets of Mexico City to mark World Naked Bike Ride day.

Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.