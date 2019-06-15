Topeka gears up after flooding moves music festival

Topeka is gearing up for a major music festival that had to be moved there because of flooding.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the 24th annual Kicker Country Stampede will be held from June 20-22 at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka. It typically is held at Manhattan's Tuttle Creek State Park, but water levels have been high this spring.

Plans for one Topeka area road project and one highway project have been revised to ensure they don't conflict with the expected rush of visitors. The event typically draws more than 170,000 people.

Meanwhile, Shawnee County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says the sheriff's office is working with event staff on personnel needed for staffing the event. This year's performers include Old Dominion, Jason Aldean and Jake Owen.