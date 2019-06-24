The Latest: ‘Jeopardy!’ champ loses poker world series debut

"Jeopardy!" champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer, center, plays in a tournament at the World Series of Poker, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. AP Photo

The Latest on "Jeopardy!" champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer playing at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

"Jeopardy!" champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer played 14 hands in his debut event at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, but lost his chips without reaching the prize pool.

Tournament spokesman Seth Palansky says Holzhauer finished in 454th place Monday among more than 1,800 entrants in a No-Limit Hold'em event.

Only the top 281 finishers receive a share of prize money.

Holzhauer moved to another poker event to play with Poker Hall of Famer Mike Sexton in a tag-team contest.

Palansky says Holzhauer plans to donate half of any winnings to a Las Vegas charity benefiting homeless teenagers.

Holzhauer became a celebrity winning 32 consecutive "Jeopardy!" games and raking in more than $2.4 million before losing in early June.

He has made several donations to charities in recent weeks.

3:50 p.m.

10:40 a.m.

"Jeopardy!" champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer is making his World Series of Poker debut in Las Vegas, with plans to donate half his winnings to charity.

Tournament official Seth Palansky says Holzhauer is competing Monday in a No-Limit Hold'em event and plans to partner later in the day with Poker Hall of Famer Mike Sexton in another contest.

Holzhauer tells tournament officials he'll donate winnings to a Las Vegas nonprofit for homeless teenagers.

Holzhauer played online poker semi-professionally in the early 2000s, but makes a living now with sports betting.

He became a celebrity during a 32-game "Jeopardy!" win streak, winning more than $2.4 million before he lost in early June.

He has taken part in several events in Las Vegas in recent weeks.