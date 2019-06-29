Man from ‘Meet the Putmans’ found not guilty of gun crimes

A Michigan man who appeared with his family on the TLC show "Meet the Putmans" has been acquitted of gun crimes.

MLive.com reports that a jury in Bay City returned its verdict Friday in 33-year-old Brandon Putman's federal trial.

Authorities say Putman tried to get copies of a component to convert an AR-15 into an automatic weapon that could shoot multiple bullets with a single squeeze of the trigger. He faced charges of receiving a firearm made in violation of the law, possessing an unregistered firearm and possessing a firearm lacking a serial number.

A possessing an unregistered firearm charge was dismissed in 2018 against his father, William Putman II.

"Meet the Putmans" aired in 2017. It followed three generations of the Michigan family living under one roof.