Authorities hope forensic reconstruction will help ID woman

State and local authorities hope a forensic reconstruction will help identify a woman found dead last year in Cincinnati.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said Monday that a forensic artist with that office's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) created a clay facial reconstruction of the woman requested by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Ohio State University used a 3D printer to create a replica skull of the woman whose body was found beside a playground near a Glenwood Avenue apartment complex on May 31, 2018.

Authorities believe she was between 35 and 60 years old and had brown and gray hair. She was wearing a gray tank top and gray pajama pants

Anyone with information on this case should contact BCI or the coroner's office.