Actor in Kendrick Brothers movie filmed in Columbus returning to city for premiere

The W.C. Bradley Company is repurposing a Columbus warehouse as a sound stage for film production. Columbus State University plans to move its Georgia Film Academy program there, expanding, with plans to provide more trained set production workers.

Film and television actor Cameron Arnett (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “The Challenger Disaster”) is returning to Columbus for the premiere of upcoming film “Overcomer,” according to a press release from his manager.

Arnett will attend the film’s Columbus premiere, a private screening for members of the press and the film’s cast and crew, in mid-July. “Overcomer” opens nationwide on August 23.

“Overcomer” is the sixth feature film by the Kendrick Brothers since 2003, and follows the critically acclaimed 2015 release of “War Room,” which was one of the top 10 gross earnings Christian films of all-time, bringing in almost $67.8 million.





In the film, Arnett plays dying diabetic Thomas Hill.





“Here’s a guy (Thomas Hill) who, in the world’s eyes, they would say, ‘He has no value,’” said Stephen Kendrick, via the release. “He is physically falling apart and yet at the same time, you see this man who is mighty in the Lord, mighty in prayer.”





Filming for “Overcomer,” shot in Columbus, wrapped in July 2018. A third of the local filming was done at Brookstone School in north Columbus.





“We believe that God has led us to this theme, this team and to Columbus to shoot this summer,” the three brothers said of the production in a previous interview with the Ledger-Enquirer.





In addition to Brookstone, St. Francis Hospital and a Bibb City residence, a home in Midtown, Flat Rock Park, Cooper Creek Park and the Chattahoochee RiverWalk were used. The new sound stage that is a collaboration between the W.C. Bradley Co. and Columbus State University was also used.





“Columbus will be featured and seen all over the world — in 80 countries,” Kendrick said in a previous interview. “. . . You will be seeing a lot of beautiful shots of the city.”