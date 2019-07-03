No death penalty in Nevada for California doctor slaying

Prosecutors have decided they won't seek the death penalty for a former Maxim and Playboy Italia model and her boyfriend in the killing of a 71-year-old California psychiatrist in Las Vegas.

Kelsey Nichole Turner and Jon Logan Kennison have pleaded not guilty in the March death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California.

Police say Burchard had an intimate relationship with Turner and rented a Las Vegas home where Turner, Kennison and a housemate, Diana Pena, lived.

Burchard's bludgeoned body was found March 7 in the trunk of Turner's car in the desert outside Las Vegas.

Pena has pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and implicated Turner and Kennison in Burchard's death.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports prosecutors met with defense lawyers Friday before deciding against seeking capital punishment.