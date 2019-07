Entertainment Here’s a sneak peek look at ‘Robin Hood’ at the Springer Opera House July 03, 2019 05:25 PM

The Springer Children’s Theatre is producing “Robin Hood” July 5-21 in the McClure Theatre. Performances are scheduled for July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20 at 7 p.m. and July 7, 14, 20, and 21 at 2 p.m. Here's a sneak peek look at the production.