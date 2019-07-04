Malaysia ex-PM stepson charged with laundering 1MDB money

Riza Aziz, stepson of Malaysian former Prime Minister Najib Razak, walks into a court room at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, July 5, 2019. Malaysia's anti-graft agency said Thursday it has detained Riza Aziz, the stepson of ex-premier Najib Razak and a Hollywood film producer, and will charge him with money laundering. AP Photo

The stepson of Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak pleaded not guilty on Friday to laundering $248 million from the 1MDB state investment fund, become the third person in his family to face charges in the scandal.

Hollywood producer Riza Aziz was freed on bail a day after being detained by anti-graft officials. He was solemn as he appeared in court to be charged with receiving the illicit funds between 2011 and 2012 in the U.S. and Singapore. The charge sheets said the money was misappropriated from 1MDB and channeled into bank accounts of his Hollywood company Red Granite Pictures Inc., which produced films including the Martin Scorsese-directed "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Riza, 42, was charged with five counts of money laundering, and he could face up to five years in prison, a fine or both, on each count if he is convicted.

Alleged corruption at the 1MDB fund helped bring on the shocked defeat of Najib's long-ruling coalition in elections last year. The new government reopened investigations into the alleged looting of the 1MDB funds that were stifled while Najib was in office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Najib is currently on trial for alleged criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering linked to 1MDB. He denies the charges. His wife and Riza's mother, Rosmah Mansor, also has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and tax evasion related to 1MDB but her trial date has not been set.

Riza's arraignment came a year after he was questioned by Malaysia's anti-graft agency over alleged theft and money laundering at 1MDB. U.S. investigators say Red Granite used money stolen from 1MDB to finance Hollywood films. Red Granite has paid the U.S. government $60 million to settle claims it benefited from the 1MDB scandal, and the U.S. returned the money to Malaysia.

Riza's sister, Nooryana Najwa, has slammed the legal action against her brother.

"Despite the settlement in the U.S. and the fact that alleged wrongdoings occurred entirely outside of Malaysia, the MACC decides to press charges after a whole year of leaving this case in cold storage. He is not a criminal," she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of her with Riza taken earlier Thursday before his arrest.