Children battling cancer to attend ‘Toy Story 4’ screening

A nonprofit is planning to give a group of young cancer patients and their families star treatment at a private screening of the movie "Toy Story 4" in Royal Oak.

The Bottomless Toy Chest's 8th Annual Red Carpet Movie event for the children and their families will be held July 18 at the Emagine Royal Oak Theatre.

Bottomless Toy Chest founder Mickey Guisewite says the youngsters and their families will receive "star treatment" and walk a red carpet into the theater for the screening.

The organization delivers brand new cellophane-wrapped toys, crafts and hands-on activities to pediatric cancer patients at 10 hospitals in Michigan, Ohio, Georgia and Texas.