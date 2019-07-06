Vermont to offer seminars on cooking with game

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is encouraging people to learn to cook wild-caught meats.

The department is partnering with Rooted in Vermont, a program of the Vermont Farm-to-Plate Network, for a "Field-to-Fork: Wild Food Cooking Series" this month and next to help Vermonters learn more about what game foods are available and how to make them into a delicious meal.

Fish and Wildlife education specialist Nicole Meier says nutritious food can be found in Vermont's forests, fields, and waters, similar to sourcing food from local farms.

Seminars will be held July 30 at the Barre Fish and Game Club; Aug. 7 at the Ilsley Public Library in Middlebury and Aug. 14 at City Market's South End campus in Burlington.